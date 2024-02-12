Attock Refinery Delays Annual Turnaround Till 18 February

Attock Refinery Limited (PSX: ATRL) has delayed its annual turnaround to February 18, 2024, the petroleum company informed the main bourse on Monday.

“We wish to inform you that the Annual Turn Around of the refinery which was earlier planned from February 10, 2024, has been deferred and is now expected to commence from February 18, 2024,” it said.

It also said, “This has been done as per the advice of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to reduce the overlapping period of refinery shutdown with another refinery and to ensure continued supplies of petroleum products”.

It bears mentioning that a turnaround is a highly expensive planned period of regeneration in a plant or refinery. During this time, an entire part of the operation is offlined whilst plants are inspected and revamped.

ATRL is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil. The Company is a subsidiary of The Attock Oil Company Limited, England, and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).