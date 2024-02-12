Latest FIFA Rankings Update After Asian Cup 2023

Qatar successfully defended their title by winning against Jordan with a scoreline of 3-1 at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final.

In the latest international football rankings, Qatar has experienced a significant surge, climbing 21 places to secure the 37th position worldwide, following their unbeaten streak in all Asian Cup matches.

This remarkable achievement has also propelled them into the top five Asian teams, sharing the spotlight for the most substantial improvement in rankings alongside Saudi Arabia, which ascended four places.

On the other hand, Jordan has made a notable leap, advancing 14 places to rank 73rd, and Iraq has moved up to the 59th position.

Furthermore, Vietnam witnessed the steepest decline in the tournament, shedding 41 points due to three consecutive defeats in the group stage, while India also experienced a drop in their ranking.

Here is the complete chart:

Maximum points gained Maximum points lost Maximum ranking gained Maximum ranking lost Qatar +92.13 Vietnam -41 Qatar 21 (37) India 15 (117) Jordan +68.66 India -35.57 Jordan 14 (73) Vietnam 12 (106) Iraq +43.46 Kyrgyzstan -29 Thailand 12 (101) China 9 (88)

Akram Afif, the right-footed forward from Qatar, clinched the only hattrick and led his team to a big win in the finale. He scored all three goals from penalty kicks, with the last one coming in the 95th minute, securing the victory for Qatar.

This win marked Qatar’s second consecutive tournament victory, making them only the fifth team to achieve this feat after South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

In front of 86,492 fans, Jordan played in their first-ever Asian Cup final, which was a huge moment for their team.

Throughout the match, both teams displayed their skills and determination, creating an exciting atmosphere in the stadium. There were constant attacks and strong defenses from both sides.

Afif scored the first goal with a penalty in the 22nd minute. Jordan had a good chance to score just before halftime, but Mohammed Waad blocked Mousa Al-Tamari’s shot.

On the other side, Jordan managed to equalize in the second half when Yazan Al Naimat scored in the 67th minute.

Moreover, the game took a dramatic turn when Qatar was awarded another penalty in the 72nd minute, which Afif converted easily.

Meanwhile, Afif completed his hat trick with a third penalty in the 95th minute, making him the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals.