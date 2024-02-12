FBR Revises Customs Values on Import of Playing Cards

Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued revised customs values on the import of playing cards from China and Taiwan.

In this connection, the directorate has issued a new valuation ruling number 1846 of 2024. Under the new ruling, the revised customs values of Playing Cards made of paper/Plastic coating have been determined.

The background of the valuation issue revealed that the customs values of Playing Cards were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, vide Valuation Ruling No. 1631/2022.

The Directorate, vide Order in revision No. 94/2022 passed by the Director General of Customs Valuation under Section 25D of the Act, was asked to determine the customs values of subject items afresh under Section 25A of the Customs Act in line with prevailing prices of raw material in the international market.

Therefore, an exercise was initiated by the Directorate of Customs Valuation, Karachi to re-determine the customs values of the subject goods.

In line with the statutory sequential order of Section 25, the computed value method, as provided in Section 25(8) of the Customs Act, 1969 was examined, but the same also could not be applied as the conversion cost from the constituent materials and allied expenses, in the country of export, were not available for manufacturing of Playing Cards.

Finally, the Customs values of the subject goods have been determined under Section 25(9), read with Section 25(7), and Customs Rule 121(2) of Customs Rules, 2001 which provides that the methods of valuation, to be employed, But a reasonable flexibility in the application of such methods would be in conformity with the aims and provisions of Customs Act.