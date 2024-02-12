Gold Price in Pakistan Remains Stable Despite Political Uncertainty

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged at the start of the new week despite the ongoing political uncertainty.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 214,300 while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs. 183,728 on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, the price of the precious metal went down by Rs. 1,700 per tola. The decline was largely down to a downward trend in the international market.

In the international market, spot gold was flat at $2,022.39 per ounce as of 0340 GMT, while US gold futures were steady at $2,036.20 per ounce.