Govt Officially Starts Sending Pakistanis for International Jobs

The caretaker government has successfully secured employment opportunities for 600 youth abroad through recent negotiations and agreements signed with international partners.

This accomplishment is the result of a series of productive and successful visits conducted by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and European countries.

پاکستان کے لیے ایک نہایت شاندار پیش رفت! مختلف ممالک اور عالمی شہرت یافتہ کاروباری كمپنیز کے ساتھ نئے معاہدوں پر دستخط کرنے کے بعد صرف 90 روز میں ہم نے پاکستان کے ناقابل یقین ٹیلنٹ کو دنیا بھر میں متعارف کرا کر ہزاروں ملازمتیں حاصل کر لی ہیں۔ الحمدللّه! آج ہم 600 امیدواروں کے… pic.twitter.com/IpUbpqdivx — Jawad Sohrab (@JawadSohrab) February 11, 2024

Following over 10,000 interviews, 600 candidates were selected for different international job positions. Individuals from different regions of Pakistan departed from major airports in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.

They have departed for Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia for employment opportunities. Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik stated that this initiative is the beginning of a larger effort to create thousands of new job opportunities.

He added that this will be achieved through the implementation of 46 additional contracts. Malik highlighted the high demand for skilled labor in various sectors including construction, health, engineering, IT, hospitality, and finance.

The success of this initiative is due to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. The officials from both ministries have been actively communicating with foreign employers since last year.

Pakistan’s active participation in international conferences, exhibitions, and joint meetings has led to reaching agreements that are expected to reach 100 by the end of the week.