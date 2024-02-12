Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Return of the UEFA Champions League

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 12, 2024

UEFA Champions League makes a comeback after the festive period of December and January in the European countries. The ‘Round of 16’ stage begins tomorrow as the sixteen best teams of Europe’s top leagues play it out to qualify for the ‘Quarter-Final’ phase.

UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 Fixtures

FC København Manchester City
RB Leipzig Real Madrid
PSG Real Sociedad
Lazio Bayern Munich
Inter Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven Dortmund
FC Porto Arsenal
SSC Napoli Barcelona

English clubs Manchester United and Newcastle United bowed out in the group stage, while quadruple winners, Manchester City, and Arsenal qualified for the next step.

La Liga’s mainstay, Seville, finished win-less in this season’s UCL which resulted in their elimination. Tabletoppers, Real Madrid, and Barcelona flew past their opponents in the group stage.

Mid-week madness returns as FC København, Denmark Superliga’s member, face Manchester City at the Parken. The second fixture of the match-day is RB Leipzig versus Real Madrid in the Red Bull Arena.

On the second day of the Match-week, Lazio will face Bayern Munich while PSG go head-to-head with Real Sociedad. These matches will be played on Thursday, February 15 (Pakistan time).

All four fixtures start at the same time, 1:00 AM (Pakistan time), on February 14 and 15.

Faiz Ahmed

>