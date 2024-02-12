Return of the UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League makes a comeback after the festive period of December and January in the European countries. The ‘Round of 16’ stage begins tomorrow as the sixteen best teams of Europe’s top leagues play it out to qualify for the ‘Quarter-Final’ phase.

UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 Fixtures

FC København Manchester City RB Leipzig Real Madrid PSG Real Sociedad Lazio Bayern Munich Inter Atletico Madrid PSV Eindhoven Dortmund FC Porto Arsenal SSC Napoli Barcelona

English clubs Manchester United and Newcastle United bowed out in the group stage, while quadruple winners, Manchester City, and Arsenal qualified for the next step.

ALSO READ Manchester City Bags €134.9 million for Champions League Victory

La Liga’s mainstay, Seville, finished win-less in this season’s UCL which resulted in their elimination. Tabletoppers, Real Madrid, and Barcelona flew past their opponents in the group stage.

Mid-week madness returns as FC København, Denmark Superliga’s member, face Manchester City at the Parken. The second fixture of the match-day is RB Leipzig versus Real Madrid in the Red Bull Arena.

On the second day of the Match-week, Lazio will face Bayern Munich while PSG go head-to-head with Real Sociedad. These matches will be played on Thursday, February 15 (Pakistan time).

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Star Otis Khan Joins Multan Sultans as Brand Ambassador

All four fixtures start at the same time, 1:00 AM (Pakistan time), on February 14 and 15.