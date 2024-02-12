State Bank Announces Multiple Jobs Under Officers Training Scheme

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is currently seeking young, talented, and energetic candidates to fill the positions of Assistant Director (OG-2) as part of the State Bank Officers Training Scheme (SBOTS) – 26th Batch.

“The State Bank of Pakistan, being a national institution, consistently promotes candidates from all the provinces and regions of Pakistan to play their vital role for the overall progress of the nation,” the SBP said.

The State Bank of Pakistan is currently recruiting individuals from specific regions such as Sindh (Rural), Baluchistan, ex-FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to join an exclusive batch.

The aim is to strengthen and diversify the human resource base of the organization. This initiative seeks to encourage diversity and inclusivity within the workforce.

The recruited individuals will have the opportunity for a rewarding and challenging career in the following areas:

Monetary Policy

Macroeconomic Research and Data

Financial Markets and Foreign Exchange Reserve Management

Banking Policy and Supervision

Islamic Finance

Financial Inclusion

Digital Financial Services

Information Technology

Finance & Risk Management

Internal Audit

External Communications

Strategic Planning

Human Resources.

It is important to note that these positions are based in Karachi.

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s, Bachelor’s or equivalent degree with 16 years of education with at least 60 percent marks where percentages apply or 2.5 out of 4.0 or 3.5 out of 5.0 where GPA system is applicable from HEC recognized Pakistani institutions in Business Administration, Public Administration, Economics, Commerce, Finance, Statistics, Data Sciences, Actuarial Sciences, Accounting, Computer Sciences, Information Systems and Technology, Mathematics, Human Resource Management, Agriculture Management (other than BSC or MSC in agriculture), Islamic Banking & Finance, Law, Media & Culture Studies, Philosophy and Physics.

In the case of a foreign degree, an equivalence certificate from HEC would be required.

Batches graduating until 30 June 2024 may apply with a provisional transcript until the 7th semester (for bachelors) or 3rd semester (for masters), subject to proof of 16 years of education with the required percentage/CGPA stated above in the first attempt at the final examination.

Domicile:

Sindh (Rural), Baluchistan, Ex-FATA, Gilgit Baltistan & Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

Age:

Maximum 26 years on the date of newspaper advertisement i.e. February 11, 2024.

The age limit shall be relaxed by three years for female candidates, transgender persons, candidates belonging to minorities, and candidates from Baluchistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and areas that were previously part of FATA.

Application and Testing Procedure:

Interested Pakistani citizens (including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan) meeting the above eligibility criteria are required to visit the SBP website and follow the procedure for submission of online application.

Compensation Package: