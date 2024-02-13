Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway Cost to Exceed Rs. 308 Billion

The cost of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project– a crucial stretch for the completion of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM) will be revised upward, following several delays.

This was revealed during the Senate Standing Committee on Communications meeting, chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha on Tuesday.

The officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) briefed the committee on the Hyderabad-Sukkar Motorway Project. Officials stated that the project, spanning 306 km with a 6-lane fenced motorway, 15 interchanges, and 5 service stations on each side, is a top priority for the government and NHA.

Anticipating acceleration with the formation of the new government, the committee was briefed on the revised project cost of Rs. 308.194 billion. The matter was deferred for further deliberation and report. The cost of the project was earlier estimated at Rs. 307 billion.

ALSO READ Pakistani Firm to Develop Freelancing Ecosystem in Nepal

The committee unanimously recommended renaming the Mini Interchange “Rehmani Khel” at the CPEC road to “Shah Esa” interchange, responding to the demands of the general public and Tehsil Local Government Paharpur, District D.I. Khan. The committee discussed the resolution passed on 30-08-2024 during the Tehsil Paharpur Session and approved the proposal.

Earlier, the committee addressed the urgent appeal to transfer the project from the B & A Department to NHA Pakistan. The public petition, presented by Malak Abdul Qayum Mosa Khail, highlighted corruption in the mega project involving the construction and expansion of Digri Shabozai to Taunsa Sharif (N-70 to N 55 – length 175 km – Balochistan and 65 km – Punjab).

The ministry officials explained to the committee that NHA lacked the financial resources for the federalization of any new road, even for the operation and maintenance of its existing road network.

The committee debated that if NHA desires to take up the project, it would only be possible on a Deposit Work basis, requiring consent from the provincial governments of Balochistan and Punjab, along with the transfer of requisite funds and conditional NOCs from concerned provincial departments.

Consequently, the committee deferred the matter, instructing the summoning of concerned provincial departments to brief on the project works as per the NHA code.

ALSO READ Pakistani Businesses Expect More Economic Trouble Due to Political Instability

The consideration of criteria for the construction of interchanges and right of way on motorways was also deferred. The committee chairman emphasized that the matter pertains to policy-making and should be deferred until the formation of the new government.

The meeting was attended by Senators Shamim Afridi, Danesh Kumar, Abida Muhammad Azeem, and representatives from the attached departments.