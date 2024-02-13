Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Peshawar Zalmi to Host Launch Ceremony in New Traditional Style

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Feb 13, 2024 | 10:43 am

Five days are left until the exciting Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 kicks off and Peshawar Zalmi have added excitement by announcing a traditional unveiling ceremony at Khyber Pass.

It is set to be an exciting show that takes Zalmi fans back in time, combining old traditions with the modern magic of 3D projection at the historic Khyber Pass.

The 2017 PSL champions announced exciting news and shared a teaser on their social media platform that thrilled their fans.

Zalmi fans will be treated to a breathtaking spectacle as ancient stones will awaken with a vibrant array of yellow hues, honoring the cherished spirit of our beloved city.

This unveiling journey transcends the boundaries of time and tradition, brought to life through a captivating fusion of cutting-edge technologies such as 3D illumination, projection mapping, building projection, video mapping, and laser projection.

Under Babar Azam’s captaincy, Peshawar Zalmi reached the playoffs last season but lost to the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, missing out on a spot in the final by a close margin.

It should be noted that Peshawar Zalmi have the best record in the past eight editions of the PSL, having reached four finals and making it to the playoffs every other time.

Meanwhile, Zalmi aim to win the PSL title again after winning their last trophy in 2017. The upcoming season is scheduled to start on February 17th.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>