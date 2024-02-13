Real Madrid Team Bus Involved in Accident Ahead of Champions League Clash

Real Madrid’s team bus arrived in Germany ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with RB Leipzig in the round of 16. A fan’s car crashed into the team bus as the Los Blancos traveled from Erfurt to Leipzig, the journey nearly ended in tragedy as Carlo Ancelotti’s men suffered an accident.

The collision happened when the team decided to take a road journey instead of a direct flight to Leipzig, a white Toyota collided with the team bus on an A4 Motorway.

The impact was clear and visible as there were scratches on the driver’s side of the bus above the height of the double axle.

The fan’s car suffered damage of 3,000 euros but it is unclear to what extent Real Madrid’s team bus was dented.

According to the club statement, a fan was filming the bus and his hand eventually slipped off the wheel, the buses that were traveling behind the Real Madrid team bus witnessed the incident as the car collided.

The squad and team staff did not notice anything inside the bus and continued their journey without any palpable issues.

The Los Blancos safely arrived at the team hotel at Steigenberger which is located right at the heart of the Leipzig city where the Champions League match is scheduled.