ChatGPT Will Remember Your Old Chats to Improve Future Ones

With a new update on the horizon, ChatGPT is poised to enhance its functionality by incorporating memory capabilities. This feature enables the AI to retain information from previous interactions, paving the way for more personalized and efficient engagements in subsequent conversations. Presently undergoing testing with a select group of both free and Plus users, this enhancement is set to roll out gradually over this week.

Following the update, users will have the option to instruct the AI to remember specific details or allow it to autonomously gather information. As users continue to engage with the system, the memory function will adapt and improve, leading to increasingly refined responses over time.

While a wider release is not yet on the horizon, OpenAI has assured users that further details regarding the broader rollout will be coming soon. The video below shows the feature in action:

This functionality proves useful for those seeking to streamline their interactions with ChatGPT. Whether it’s recalling specific details about yourself or others, this feature serves to simplify and enhance future engagements.

Moreover, users can leverage this capability to preserve personal preferences, such as preferred formatting for written content. Additionally, ChatGPT can adeptly capture and mimic the user’s tone and voice, seamlessly applying these nuances to various contexts such as composing blog posts, eliminating the need for repetitive adjustments.

Additionally, ChatGPT’s latest feature offers users the flexibility to control what it remembers. Users will be able to selectively erase specific memories simply by notifying the AI. Accessing the settings allows users to view and delete individual memories or opt to clear the entire memory cache. It’s worth noting that deleting a chat does not automatically remove associated memories; users must explicitly delete the memory itself.

Furthermore, users can engage in temporary conversations devoid of memory retention. These chats remain absent from the chat history, refrain from utilizing memory functions, and do not contribute to the training of OpenAI’s models. Alternatively, users retain the option to deactivate memory functionality altogether through the settings menu. During this inactive state, users cannot create or utilize memories until the feature is reactivated.