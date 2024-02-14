Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Several Foreign Players Pull Out of PSL at Last Minute

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 14, 2024 | 11:34 am

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season-9 faces upset as multiple players opt out of the tournament at the last minute due to various reasons.

English pacer, Reece Topley, faced a minor injury which led to ECB not issuing him a ‘No Objection Certificate (NoC)’. According to sources, Nandre Burger, Olly Stone, or Dushmantha Chameera will be the likely replacement for Topley.

Another English player, Jamie Overton, has withdrawn from the upcoming PSL. The reason seems to be the reluctance of Surrey County to allow the all-rounder a third franchise league this season, as he has already played in Australia’s Big Bash League and UAE’s ILT20. Overton faced a minor shoulder injury scare during the ILT20.

South African duo, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen will be available to their respective franchises for the first half, six matches, of the PSL season. They will need to rush back to South Africa by the first week of March to play the domestic T20 tournament. SA requires their centrally contracted players to participate in the domestic tournaments to get selected for the national team.

Faiz Ahmed

