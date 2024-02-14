PTA to Shift to Optical Fiber Cable Infrastructure for Fixed Broadband Services

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is all set to transition from legacy copper-based networks to modern Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) infrastructure for fixed broadband services, aimed at providing secure and high-speed broadband services.

Official sources told ProPakistani that this transition will be mandated through new and renewed licenses emphasizing Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) connections to provide secure and high-speed broadband services.

Recognizing the importance of quality of service, PTA will implement revised Fixed Broadband Quality Of Service Regulations 2022 aligning them with existing and emerging fixed broadband technologies such as xDSL, cable broadband, fixed wireless, FTTH/Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) and Satellite Broadband, among others.

These regulations aim to accurately assess the quality of services offered to end-users. To ensure compliance with these regulations, PTA will conduct QoS surveys, utilizing the National Broadband Measurement (NBM) program, which involves the deployment of pre-configured devices and volunteers for continuous performance measurement. This will apply to improvement of QoS standards for 3G and 4G services and expand coverage obligations in cellular licenses.

PTA will vigilantly monitor and enforce improved QoS standards and coverage obligations outlined in recent cellular mobile license renewals and NGMS spectrum auctions. The Authority has developed survey plans for 2023 and beyond, including complaint-oriented QoS surveys of mobile operators in 48 cities throughout Pakistan, AJ&K and GB.

Furthermore PTA will collaborate with mobile operators for benchmarking studies, quality of experience measurement framework and the adoption of technologies like 5G and Fixed Wireless Access to expand broadband coverage, particularly in underserved areas. Through these forward-looking measures, PTA aimed to establish a more resilient and future ready cellular ecosystem providing consumers with enhanced QoS and broader coverage aligned with international best practices.