Security Arrangements Finalized for PSL 9

Security arrangements for PSL 9 have been finalized after multiple consultations with the stakeholders.

According to sources, 17,000 police personnel will be on duty across three cities – Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi – where the matches will be held. Pakistan Army is set to aid the police in safeguarding the event.

Lahore will be heaviest armed, while Multan comes second and Rawalpindi third. Helicopters will be utilized for aerial surveillance of the routes, while all-weather monitoring will be aided through Safe City cameras.

The contemporary security plan also includes mobile command vans and drones (attached with cameras).

Dolphin and Elite Force will patrol the areas surrounding the stadium, as the major PSL stakeholders will be treated as state guests.

PSL season 9 is set to begin on February 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium. Reigning champions, Lahore Qalandars, will face fellow two-time winners, Islamabad United.

United won the 2016 and 2018 editions of PSL while LQ won the previous two seasons, 2022 and 2023.

Pakistan faced a security mishap in 2009 when anti-state actors attacked the Sri Lankan team while they were traveling to the cricket ground. This led to international teams refusing to come to Pakistan, but it all went north when Zimbabwe decided to travel in 2015.

