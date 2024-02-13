Islamabad United Unveil Sponsors for PSL 9

World-renowned multi-national companies such as foodpanda, Tim Hortons and TCL will sponsor Islamabad United’s upcoming season nine of Pakistan Super League (PSL). United have been able to attract these companies on the back of being a two-time PSL winner.

Islamabad won the debut PSL season back in 2016. They were captained by Misbah-ul-Haq, who was also a successful national team leader.

The sponsorship deals have changed compared to 2016. The sponsors of that year had minor brand recognition compared to the companies that will sponsor United in the upcoming season.

Islamabad United have national-level brands such as Tetra Pak and Fast Cables attached to the cricketing franchise. It is expected that the cricketers representing the United franchise in the ninth season will promote and market the companies who are sponsoring the capital city’s team.

The inaugural event of PSL was held in United Arab Emirates, before there was a swift transition to hold the league in Pakistan.

Dean Jones, an ex-Aussie cricketer, was the head of the backroom staff when PSL came into being. His sudden death resulted in United opting for other coaching/managerial options.

Islamabad United look set to fly high in the ninth edition of PSL, with a strong squad drafted into the team.