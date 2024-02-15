Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Punjab Launches Players Development Program Worth Rs. 2 Billion

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 15, 2024 | 2:33 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Punjab government has introduced a ‘Players Development Program’ worth Rs. 2 billion where sportspersons will be able to fund their progress based on merit.

ALSO READ

Deserving and emerging players from the sports clubs are requested to register with the Sports Board, Punjab.

The applications open today, February 15, as the sports-related professionals are requested to apply on an urgent basis.

The applications can be submitted through contacting the Director (Sports & Coaching) Punjab.

The office is located in National Hockey Stadium, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

ALSO READ

For further information, stakeholders can visit www.sportsboard.punjab.gov.pk or call 042-99230662, 042-99231991.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>