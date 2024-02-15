Punjab Launches Players Development Program Worth Rs. 2 Billion

The Punjab government has introduced a ‘Players Development Program’ worth Rs. 2 billion where sportspersons will be able to fund their progress based on merit.

Deserving and emerging players from the sports clubs are requested to register with the Sports Board, Punjab.

The applications open today, February 15, as the sports-related professionals are requested to apply on an urgent basis.

The applications can be submitted through contacting the Director (Sports & Coaching) Punjab.

The office is located in National Hockey Stadium, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

For further information, stakeholders can visit www.sportsboard.punjab.gov.pk or call 042-99230662, 042-99231991.