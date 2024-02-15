Young Speedster Ubaid Shah Warns Babar Azam to be Prepared for PSL 9

Pakistan’s rising star, Ubaid Shah, has his eyes set on taking the prized wicket of Pakistan’s premier batter, Babar Azam.

Shah was named in the ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the 2024 ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa. He picked 18 wickets, with an average of 12.38, in 6 matches. Pakistan was knocked out of the tournament in the semi-final stage; losing a nail-biter to Australia.

Talking to the media after attending a practice session with Islamabad United, Shah said: “I enjoyed bowling with Naseem (Shah) today where he told me about bowling in T20 as per the conditions.”

“It has benefited me and I will try to perform well for United as much as possible.”

Ubaid, along with his older brothers Naseem and Hunain, got picked in the Islamabad United franchise for the PSL 9. Surprising at first, the picks made sense when one analyzes the talent at hand.

“The batting quality in PSL is great and I will strive to dismiss top batters, including Babar Azam.”

Ubaid warned the PSL batters about his ambition, with the Shah brothers coming out all guns blazing.

“We [brothers] contribute to the bowling and the desire is that all three brothers represent the country. I am working hard and am ready for any opportunity to play for Pakistan in any format,” he added.

