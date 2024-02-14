Babar Azam Retains the Title of King of All Formats Yet Again

Pakistan’s ace batter, Babar Azam, has become the only player to be in the Top 5 ICC Batter rankings across formats after the latest ICC rankings update.

Azam is leading the ODI ranking (824 rating points), well ahead of India’s Shubman Gill (801 rating points) and third-ranked Virat Kohli (768 rating points).

Kiwi superstar, Kane Williamson, leads the Test rankings (883 rating points) while Azam sits comfortably at number 5 (768 rating points).

Azam’s countryman, Mohammad Rizwan, is placed third (800 rating points) in T20I rankings while he is number 4 (764 rating points).

India’s rising star, Suryakumar Yadav, sits at the top of the T20I rankings with 861 rating points.

Babar Azam has made a name for himself through consistent performances in multiple formats of the sport. He, along with Rizwan, are known for chasing down 150+ target against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup without losing a wicket.

Azam’s century while chasing against New Zealand during the 2019 Cricket World Cup is remembered by the green team supporters, as it cemented his place in the history books.

2023 was an abysmal year for the Lahore-born batter as he couldn’t captain his country to win the CWC or Asia Cup. He was removed as the all-format captain by the previous PCB management led by Zaka Ashraf but he continues to play as a top-order batter.