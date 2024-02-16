PFF Chief Hopeful of Hosting FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Jordan in Islamabad

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik did not rule out the possibility of Pakistan’s home tie against Jordan at Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium. The President assured in a press briefing that they will try to complete all the arrangements and will ask for an extension from AFC till the last day.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has already given three extensions to the PFF but the issue of the floodlights and the groundwork has not been addressed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The PFF Chairman stated in the press conference, “We are looking forward to the match against Jordan in March we are desperately waiting for the game. We will try till the last moment that we get an extension from AFC and will continue to seek for the extension until they don’t allow us anymore.”

We are still working with the Pakistan Sports Board that the floodlights issue will be resolved, they are working really hard on it but as of now we cannot give you a specific date.

According to FIFA and AFC regulations, the submission of the venue should be done 60 days before the host country is about to play their match in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Pakistan will host Jordan on 21st March and that deadline has already passed, however, PFF can still ask for extensions and this will be their fourth extension since January 21, if they manage to attain it.

The Shaheens will clash with the AFC Asian Cup finalists on March 21 in their home tie while the away leg will be held on March 26 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2.