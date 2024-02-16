Hasan Ali’s Response to Fans Asking for Free PSL Tickets Goes Viral

Karachi Kings’ speedster Hasan Ali has asked the fans to buy their tickets instead of asking for them in a hilarious tweet that he shared to express his frustration with the freeloaders.

The fans are excited about the upcoming Pakistan Super League ninth edition which will kickstart tomorrow. Still, the freeloaders are already in action and on the hunt for free passes before the season begins.

Former Islamabad United pacer shared a hilarious tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter that, “Please don’t embarrass me while asking for the tickets, tickets are available on the TCS. Buy your tickets, yourselves. Thank you!”

ٹکٹ مانگ کر شرمندہ نہ کریں. ٹکٹس ٹی سی ایس پر دستیاب ہیں. اپنے اپنے ٹکٹس خود جا کر خریدیں. شکریہ. 🙏 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) February 16, 2024

The tweet was a dig at the freeloaders of the country who can be found on every street and within every friend and family circle.

Pakistan Super League’s 9th edition will begin tomorrow, four cities will share the matches of the PSL as the venues include Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi and the opening ceremony will be held in Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium and the first 14 matches of the PSL 9 will take place in Multan and Lahore.

The second leg of the season will be held in Karachi and Rawalpindi while the qualifier, eliminator, and final will be held in Karachi.

The opening ceremony will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 6.30 pm. The gates will open for spectators at 3.30 pm, the star-studded ceremony will include Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar, and Noori. The inaugural match of the season between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and 2018 PSL Champions Islamabad United will start at 7 pm.

Here is all you need to know about PSL 9.