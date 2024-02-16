Updated World Test Championship Points Table After New Zealand’s Win Against South Africa

The Kiwis reached the top of the World Test Championship Points table after they achieved a historic clean sweep against South Africa in Hamilton. New Zealand clinched the series by 2-0 against the Proteas to attain the top spot.

Kane Williamson played a classy knock of 133 not out to help the Kiwis win the second test by 7 wickets and this was his 32nd Test century, oozing with class. This was New Zealand’s first-ever Test triumph at the venue of Mount Maunganui against the Proteas.

The former Test skipper has now scored the fifth ton in the fourth innings of a Test match which is always a tough and grueling task and has now drawn himself level with the great Pakistani Test batter Younis Khan, known as the master in the 4th innings.

Here's the updated WTC points table after New Zealand's historic victory in the second Test against South Africa in Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/SwZIsKQy7a — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) February 16, 2024

The Black Caps now have a comfortable lead at the top of the table with a 75% percent win-loss ratio in the World Test Championship with Australia behind them with a 55% win-loss ratio on the table. The two trans-Tasman rivals will battle in the top-of-the-table clash later this month. New Zealand will host reigning champions, Australia on their home turf and the series will begin from February 29.

South Africa has now fallen to eighth place in the World Test Championship rankings with a win-loss ratio of 25% which means that they have also pummeled below England in the table.