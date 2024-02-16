Women Cultivating Change in Agriculture – Syngenta Pakistan Appoints Female Leaders at Key Roles

In the heart of Pakistan’s agriculture sector, a silent revolution is underway as women break through traditional barriers to assume leadership positions.

Historically confined to supporting roles, women are now emerging as influential figures, playing a pivotal role in reshaping the agricultural landscape and steering it towards an inclusive and prosperous future.

Women leaders are catalysts for innovation in Pakistani agriculture. Their success stories inspire others, challenging stereotypes and encouraging more women to pursue careers in agriculture. The empowerment of women in Pakistani agriculture is not only a matter of social justice but also a strategic imperative for the sector’s growth.

At the center of this revolution is Syngenta Pakistan which is reiterating its support for diversity, equity and inclusion by encouraging female employees to break the glass ceilings – three women leaders are part of this transformative journey at Syngenta.

Humaira Ahmad is the Head of HR Operations at Syngenta AMEA. Passionate about diversity and inclusion, she champions initiatives that elevate standards and foster a culture of inclusion within the agriculture domain.

Having navigated through various industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and talent management consulting and a professional experience spanning over 28 years with companies including British American Tobacco (BAT), Engro Corporation, GSK and Pakistan Petroleum, Humaira brings a wealth of experience to Syngenta. In her current role, she works towards enhancing employee experience and operational excellence by leveraging technologies and improving processes.

The journey of Syeda Kiran Altaf, recently appointed as the Head of HR at Syngenta Pakistan, exemplifies the resilience and capabilities of women leaders, challenging norms and contributing to the sectoral growth.

Her extensive expertise in human resource management, talent acquisition, strategic planning and organizational development, coupled with an experience of over 20 years in organizations such as Nestle, Jazz and Ufone, underscores the valuable skills that women leaders bring to traditionally male-centric sectors. As she takes the helm at Syngenta Pakistan’s HR, her role becomes pivotal in driving DE&I in agriculture.

Sumaira Saleem, the Head of Finance at Syngenta Pakistan, has emerged as a trailblazer in agriculture, making significant contributions to the financial landscape of the sector.

Formerly the D&I lead for the country, Sumaira now spearheads the finance team, drawing upon her extensive expertise in management accounting, sales budgeting, and business analytics. With 15 years of experience across diverse sectors, including roles at K-Electric, National Foods, and Geo Network, Sumaira’s ambition, determination, and unwavering commitment to organizational objectives shine through, particularly in promoting farmers’ ROI. Her journey exemplifies a remarkable dedication to advancing the financial forefront of farmers.

As Syngenta embraces female leadership, it becomes evident that empowering women in agriculture fosters diversity and brings unique perspectives to the forefront. The contributions of these women go beyond their respective fields, influencing policy, fostering innovation, and empowering communities.

As these women continue to sow the seeds of change, Pakistan’s agricultural landscape stands poised for a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future. It is time to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of women leaders who are cultivating a positive shift in the farmlands of Pakistan.