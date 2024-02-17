Apple iPhone 16 May Finally Have a New Camera Design

The iPhone 16 may finally change its main camera design which has remained the same for several generations. In a design somewhat similar to Samsung phones, Apple is expected to give the iPhone 16 a vertically stacked dual-camera sensor.

This new main camera layout has appeared in several reports already and now we have an image of what is supposed to be an iPhone 16 chassis. The image comes from a tipster who goes by the name ‘Majin Bu’ on X and it shows what the vertically stacked design could look like.

This would appear to be the new camera module of the iPhone 16, as you can see the vertical positioning is confirmed pic.twitter.com/JWF5olGwQ4 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 16, 2024

The news not only comes from the X tipster but was also confirmed by multiple sources available to MacRumors. They confirm that this is indeed the primary camera chassis for the “I-34” camera project, designed for the standard iPhone 16 model slated for release in September, according to these sources.

The shift to a vertical camera arrangement might pave the way for Apple to introduce Spatial Video recording capabilities to both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This functional enhancement is likely the driving force behind the design change, rather than an unexpected admiration for Samsung’s design preferences.

Similar to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 16 generation is also expected to get an Action Button which can be configured to various tasks such as a camera shutter button, an alert slider, and more. However, there may also be a dedicated Capture button on the right side of the device with force-sensor technology embedded into it.

The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September this year including the vanilla iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. These phones will also debut the new iOS 18 update which is expected to bring generative AI features similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8.