Punjab Police Reportedly Arrest PSL Fans in Stadium for Chanting Political Slogans [Video]

Punjab Police Ousted a political party supporter from Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday during the inaugural match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

In the ongoing PSL match between the defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United saw commotion in the crowd when some supporters started chanting slogans in favor of the a political party.

ALSO READ Here are the Official International Broadcasters of PSL 9

In wake of this episode the Punjab Police came into action and initiated a crackdown at the inside the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Punjab Police managed to remove a citizen from the stadium for chanting slogans in favor of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party.

Recently the general elections were held in the country which has made the Pakistani citizens politically charged and polarized, in result to which their is a political wave on the horizon.

ALSO READ Shaheen Criticizes PCB for Terminating Haris Rauf’s Central Contract

The inaugural match of the Pakistan Super League started with a glorious opening ceremony where Noori, Ali Zafar, Aima Baig and legendary Arif Lohar performed to make the audience upbeat.

The soulful rendition of the National Anthem performed by Natasha Baig and Leo brothers ignited a sense of pride in the masses who attended the match in great number.

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field to first but Lahore Qalandars batted magnificently and posted a total of 195-5 in the first innings, thanks to half centuries from Rassie Van der Dussen and Sahibzada Farhan.

Check out PSL 9 live score and live streaming of the match here.