Here are the Official International Broadcasters of PSL 9

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 17, 2024 | 4:42 pm

Pakistan Super League season 9 is set to begin today and PSL fans worldwide are highly anticipating its scintillating matches. Many PSL fans abroad are searching for streaming channels but PSL brings you all the broadcasting platforms in one bucket.

PSL fans in India can watch Pakistan’s biggest cricketing event on fancode, whereas fans in Bangladesh can enjoy the thrilling matches on their mobile app Tapmad and traditional channels like T-Sports.

The fans in North America can stream matches on Willow TV, which has been a longstanding partner of PSL. The United Kingdom will broadcast the nail-biting matches on its prime broadcast channel SkySports.

Middle East and North Africa PSL fans can also witness the blockbuster matches on StarzPlay and Cricbuzz, while fans residing in the sub-Saharan Africa region can tune into SuperSport.

PSL Fans in countries of trans-Tasmania regions like Australia and New Zealand can watch the matches on FoxSports and SkySport respectively, as they signed as the official broadcast partners of PSL in the region.

All the PSL fanatics in Caribbean countries can tune in to Flow Sports. The channel will broadcast the matches on various Caribbean islands as PSL’s official international broadcaster.

South East Asian and MENA fans can also tune into Cricbuzz to enjoy the PSL matches while Sports Central will broadcast the matches in the rest of the world via Facebook and YouTube.

Pakistan Super League will be hosted by four cities in Pakistan including Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

The league matches from February 17 to February 27 will be held in Multan and Lahore. The remaining matches be held in Karachi and Rawalpindi from February 28 to March 17, with all the knockout matches scheduled in Karachi.

 

Live Streaming Platform Region Live Stream
Willow TV North America (US & Canada) LINK
Fancode India
Cricbuzz MENA & South East Asia
Flow Sports Caribbean LINK
Sky Cricket & Geo News UK
Fox Sports Australia LINK
Sky Sport New Zealand LINK
SuperSport Sub-Saharan Africa
Sports Central Rest of the World

 

