RDA Issues Notice to Company Promoting Multiple Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), following the orders of Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has served a notice to M/s Reliable Marketing for their promotion of nine illegal housing projects through an advertising campaign.

As per the RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA has issued a notice to the marketing company and directed them to halt the advertising campaign for nine unauthorized and illegal housing schemes.

The spokesperson added that the DG had ordered the relevant authorities to take legal action against the advertising campaigns of illegal housing societies.

He stated that without obtaining a No Objection Certificate from RDA, a housing project cannot be considered approved or legal. According to the spokesperson, the marketing company was misleading citizens by promoting these projects without the necessary approvals.

The marketing or promotion of such projects creates the impression that they are already approved and legal. The marketing company has been cautioned to immediately halt advertisements of the illegal project.

As per the directives of the DG, citizens have also been advised to verify the status of housing projects on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.