PSL 9 Match 3: Sultans Conquer ‘The Kings’ in Multan

Multan Sultans triumphed over Karachi Kings in a one-sided contest during the third match of PSL at the Multan Cricket Stadium and clinched a victory by 55 runs.

The Kings won the toss and elected to field first. Multan got off to a shaky start where they lost their skipper Muhammad Rizwan at 17/1 but their star foreign batters turned the tide of the match.

Reeza Hendricks stormed the innings with his brute batting prowess and anchored the innings until the end as he remained not out while scoring 79 off 54 balls. The South African batter tonked 3 sixes and 7 fours in his majestic innings while building a solid partnership of 121 runs with Dawid Malan who also scored a steady half-century, this was his 4th fifty in the PSL.

Reeza Hendricks and pinch hitter Khushdil Shah helped the Sultans reach a formidable score of 206-5 at the end of the first innings.

Karachi King’s bowler Mir Hamza was the pick of the bowlers as he finished his spell of 1-30 with an economy of 7.5 and stopped the Sultans from getting past a total of over 200.

In the second innings David Willey wreaked havoc with the new ball and dismissed Saad and James Vince in two deliveries. The Englishman was on a hattrick but a defiant Shoaib Malik denied him.

Karachi skipper Shan Masood accumulated a 50-run partnership with the experienced Malik but threw his wicket away at a crucial stage of the innings to Karachi’s talented leg-spinner Usama Mir.

Shoaib Malik showed his experience and fought back like a lone warrior, scoring 53 off 35 balls before perishing at the hands of Abbas Afridi at point.

Reeza Hendricks was awarded man of the match due to his fiery innings of 79 runs.

