Green Light! Pakistan Speeds onto the World Motorsport Stage

A Century of Speed: The History and Evolution of Motorsports.

Motorsports has a history of more than 100 years in the world. The first motor races took place in the late 1800s, but it was not until the 1920s and 1930s that motorsport gained significant popularity. The first Formula 1 race took place in 1950, and the sport has since grown to become one of the most popular and prestigious motorsport series in the world.

Karting, as a specific discipline, began to emerge in the mid-20th century, with the first kart races being held in the 1950s. Since the past 30 years Karting has become a major sport in the motorsports category. Be it drag, rally Formula 1 or any other race, all the drivers step into it through karting.

Karting is the safest and cost-friendliest of all, making it a go-to sport for enthusiasts entering the world of motorsports. Not just for the drivers but from an economic standpoint, it is a viable option for organizers and sports organizations to introduce this sport in the country as a steppingstone both as a sport and business standpoint.

Karachi Speeds Ahead: World-Class Karting Circuit Puts Pakistan on the Map

Pakistan stepped into this sport with the inauguration of Omni Karting circuit, making it in the top 10 list around the world in terms of track size, floodlights, track layout, track design and karts making Karachi the most cost-effective source of karting compared to other countries. The track is the first and only karting circuit in Pakistan to meet and exceed CIK Grade A international standards.

Omni Racing a concerned subsidiary of OKC is all set to participate in Dubai Endurance Championship 2024, the team is consisting of four drivers, Syed Ovais Naqvi (c), Shahzeb Qureshi, Omer Khuhro, and Sanaan Jamali. Omni racing is formed to provide a platform for local drivers to race and compete internationally, making it the only Pakistani team to do so, creating a bridge for the drivers who participate in local championships and perform well.

“Motorsports has never had a dedicated facility where people can take it forward both as a hobby and as a sport, Since now we have an international standard facility in Pakistan, so the aim is to invigorate and encourage the sporting activity.” Said Syed Ovais Naqvi CEO Omni Karting Circuit. He further added “The aim is to hold local racing championships to increase competition, driver developments, trainings, education, improvement and enhancement of racing skills to register it as a sport in the country for the individuals to grow and make a name for themselves in the industry.”

Omni Racing with its participation in Dubai Endurance Championship 2024 opens doors to new sports category in Pakistan, giving opportunity and hope to drivers with an ambition to pursue karting as a sport. Drivers now have a roadmap to follow to reach the international stages and compete with the top drivers in the world from USA, UK, Italy, France, and other countries. With the first steps into this sport Pakistan can aim to compete not just in karting but also in F1, NASCAR, World Rally Championship, and others in the list.