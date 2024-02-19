Karachi Kings Become First Team to Achieve an Unwanted Record in PSL History

Karachi Kings have become the first team to lose 50 matches in the league’s history.

Facing defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans, Karachi achieved this ‘not-so-wanted’ feat in their first match of PSL-9.

51st. aik super over bhi haare the :) — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 19, 2024

The stat posted by renowned Sports Journalist, Faizan Lakhani, was challenged by the statistician, Mazher Arshad, as he believes that KK has lost 51 matches.

51 or 50, KK has lost the most matches in PSL’s history. Owned by ARY-group, Salman Iqbal hasn’t been able to reach the heights once imagined.

Karachi won PSL 5, but they haven’t reached the Final in the other seven seasons.

In an old video of Salman Iqbal, he mocked Lahore Qalandars’ performance in the initial seasons of PSL. LQ clapped back through winning PSL7 and PSL8.

Karachi Kings face Peshawar Zalmi on February 21 in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. KK’s campaign started with a loss to Multan Sultans, as their team failed to capitalize on the new strategy under Shan Masood.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Welcome Two More Star Foreign Players

Shan Masood and Kieron Pollard played with a strike rate below 100, while four of KK’s batters got out for a duck.

Shoaib Malik scored a half-century, but it couldn’t help the team reach the target of 186. Despite his 50, former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq declared him selfish as he believed that Malik was only playing for himself and not for the team.