PSL 9: Karachi Kings’ Strengths, Weaknesses and X-Factor

Karachi Kings are set to enter the arena of PSL 9 with Shan Masood who has been selected the new captain. With this, Karachi Kings are looking to bring in a breath of fresh air into the franchise. Karachi Kings have failed to perform in the recent years and they will be eagerly striving to change the situation.
PSL 9 Squad
Karachi Kings have decided to change their fate and face, bringing in a new team for the upcoming PSL 9. The franchise has released their main players including their captain Imad Wasim and have appointed Shan Masood as the new captain. With this, Karachi Kings are looking to bring in a breath of fresh air into the franchise.
|Mohammad Rohid
|Hasan Ali
|Shan Masood
|Shoaib Malik
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|Mir Hamza
|Muhammad Akhlaq
|Irfan Khan
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Kieron Pollard
|Daniel Sams
|Tim Seifert*
|Mohammad Amir Khan
|Anwar Ali
|Arafat Minhas
|Sirajuddin
|Saad Baig
|Jamie Overton
|Leus du Plooy
Previous PSL Finishes
Karachi Kings last won the trophy of the Pakistan Super League in 2020. In the last two seasons, they were even unable to reach the qualify round under the new strategy and leadership.
|PSL Edition
|Year
|Position finished
|1
|2016
|4th
|2
|2017
|3rd
|3
|2018
|3rd
|4
|2019
|4th
|5
|2020
|Champions
|6
|2021
|4th
|7
|2022
|6th (Last)
|8
|2023
|5th (Second Last)
Strengths
All-round Options
Although Karachi Kings have lost their key player, James Vince, their all-round abilities still look solid. Featuring the veteran Shoaib Malik as well as the national star and match-winning player Mohammad Nawaz, Karachi Kings have gained a stable all-round squad.
The megastar and power-hitter Kieron Pollard will also provide his services for Karachi Kings further enhancing their all-round capabilities and providing a volatile option to the team. Anwar Ali and Daniel Sams are also among the all-round options available to Karachi Kings.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Bowling Average
|Mohammad Nawaz
|244
|2902
|22.32
|124.97
|194
|28.36
|Kieron Pollard
|650
|12625
|31.17
|150.92
|316
|25.21
|Daniel Sams
|166
|1864
|17.1
|151.17
|203
|23.88
|Shoaib Malik
|532
|13106
|36.5
|127.81
|180
|26.76
|Anwar Ali
|193
|1567
|17.03
|143.23
|172
|30.15
Weaknesses
Pace Attack
While Karachi Kings have acquired a number of known all-rounders, they seemed to be lacking the specialized bowlers. After Mohammad Amir left Karachi Kings, they have not recruited a leader of their pace pack, leaving a void in one of the most crucial departments of the game.
Although Hasan Ali and Anwar Ali are experienced players as well as the addition of Blessing Muzarabani can help Karachi Kings, they will still miss the leader of their pace attack.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Hasan Ali
|173
|227
|21.95
|Mir Hamza
|53
|52
|30.46
|Mohammad Amir Khan
|15
|19
|22.42
|Anwar Ali
|193
|172
|30.15
|Sirajuddin
|3
|5
|20
X-Factor
South African star Tabraiz Shamsi is set to serve as the premium spinner for Karachi Kings. Being in his top form, Tabraiz Shamsi can bowl deliveries perplexing enough to hurl batters in a hurricane. Although the star spinner’s presence is likely only for the first 6 matches, his brilliant performances can set the stage for Karachi Kings helping them reach the qualifying round.