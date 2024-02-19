PSL 9: Karachi Kings’ Strengths, Weaknesses and X-Factor

Karachi Kings are set to enter the arena of PSL 9 with Shan Masood who has been selected the new captain. With this, Karachi Kings are looking to bring in a breath of fresh air into the franchise. Karachi Kings have failed to perform in the recent years and they will be eagerly striving to change the situation.

PSL 9 Squad

Mohammad Rohid Hasan Ali Shan Masood Shoaib Malik Tabraiz Shamsi Mir Hamza Muhammad Akhlaq Irfan Khan Mohammad Nawaz Kieron Pollard Daniel Sams Tim Seifert* Mohammad Amir Khan Anwar Ali Arafat Minhas Sirajuddin Saad Baig Jamie Overton Kieron Pollard Leus du Plooy

Previous PSL Finishes

Karachi Kings last won the trophy of the Pakistan Super League in 2020. In the last two seasons, they were even unable to reach the qualify round under the new strategy and leadership.

PSL Edition Year Position finished 1 2016 4th 2 2017 3rd 3 2018 3rd 4 2019 4th 5 2020 Champions 6 2021 4th 7 2022 6th (Last) 8 2023 5th (Second Last)

Strengths

All-round Options

Although Karachi Kings have lost their key player, James Vince, their all-round abilities still look solid. Featuring the veteran Shoaib Malik as well as the national star and match-winning player Mohammad Nawaz, Karachi Kings have gained a stable all-round squad.

The megastar and power-hitter Kieron Pollard will also provide his services for Karachi Kings further enhancing their all-round capabilities and providing a volatile option to the team. Anwar Ali and Daniel Sams are also among the all-round options available to Karachi Kings.

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Wickets Bowling Average Mohammad Nawaz 244 2902 22.32 124.97 194 28.36 Kieron Pollard 650 12625 31.17 150.92 316 25.21 Daniel Sams 166 1864 17.1 151.17 203 23.88 Shoaib Malik 532 13106 36.5 127.81 180 26.76 Anwar Ali 193 1567 17.03 143.23 172 30.15

Weaknesses

Pace Attack

While Karachi Kings have acquired a number of known all-rounders, they seemed to be lacking the specialized bowlers. After Mohammad Amir left Karachi Kings, they have not recruited a leader of their pace pack, leaving a void in one of the most crucial departments of the game.

Although Hasan Ali and Anwar Ali are experienced players as well as the addition of Blessing Muzarabani can help Karachi Kings, they will still miss the leader of their pace attack.

Player Matches Wickets Average Hasan Ali 173 227 21.95 Mir Hamza 53 52 30.46 Mohammad Amir Khan 15 19 22.42 Anwar Ali 193 172 30.15 Sirajuddin 3 5 20

X-Factor

South African star Tabraiz Shamsi is set to serve as the premium spinner for Karachi Kings. Being in his top form, Tabraiz Shamsi can bowl deliveries perplexing enough to hurl batters in a hurricane. Although the star spinner’s presence is likely only for the first 6 matches, his brilliant performances can set the stage for Karachi Kings helping them reach the qualifying round.