Utlity Stores Corporation Urges BISP to Register More Citizens for Ramazan Relief Package

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has urged the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to expand the BISP database to give relief to more citizens through the upcoming Ramazan Relief Package 2024.

To ensure that no one in the country is left without the relief they need, in a letter, the USC has urged BISP to take proactive measures to register more citizens in their database so that more citizens can avail of benefits from Ramazan Relief Package through the USC platform.

This may be achieved through targeted outreach campaigns and collaborations with communities, USC has also offered its support to provide registration desks on USC Stores available across the country to help facilitate this initiative.

The government of Pakistan intends to provide subsidies on essential food items to citizens of Pakistan registered in the BISP database having a PMT score up to 60 during Ramazan as a special Ramazan Relief Package through Utility Stores.

“During our experience of previous relief package for BISP registered citizens, it has come to our attention that there are a significant portion of eligible families who are not registered or aware of the services available to them through BISP database,” the letter said.

By increasing the number of registered families, we can expand the reach of Ramazan Relief Package and ensure that more people receive the relief they require during the holy month of Ramazan, it added.