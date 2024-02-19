Warframe is Coming to iPhones Tomorrow Soon After Death Stranding

The free-to-play third-person RPG shooter Warframe is making its way to iOS devices soon after Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. The launch date is set for tomorrow February 20, 2024.

ALSO READ Triple-A Game Death Stranding is Now Officially Available on iPhones

The announcement comes from the Canadian game studio behind Warframe, Digital Extremes, which revealed that its interplanetary shooter is coming to iOS, joining a growing list of titles that are heading over to Apple’s ecosystem. The game will be available on Apple’s App Store tomorrow, but the webpage is already live on the platform.

Furthermore, full implementation of cross-platform play and cross-save functionality ensures that iOS players will seamlessly join the same universe as PC and console users. Those logging in during the launch week commencing February 20th will have the opportunity to claim the following complimentary Day 1 Login Rewards: a 3-Day Affinity Booster and a Bombyx Syandana.

ALSO READ iPhone 15 Pro is Running Resident Evil Even Better Than Before Now

Coming to Android Too

The development of a “dedicated” mobile port has been underway for an extended period, with plans initially unveiled by the company in July 2021. Digital Extremes is concurrently working on the Android version of Warframe, slated for release at a later date. In the meantime, interested users can pre-register at the following URL.

Warframe 1999 Expansion

Speaking of Warframe, the studio plans to release a new expansion called Warframe 1999 later this year which will act as a prequel. The storyline will feature Arthur who will be using a prototype armor similar to Excalibur. The narrative follows Arthur’s quest, portrayed by Ben Starr (known for voicing Final Fantasy XVI protagonist Clive Rosfield), as he seeks Dr. Albrecth Entrati, a pivotal figure in Warframe lore.

Notably, the Warframe 1999 demo revealed thus far features the licensed song ‘The Void’ by Nine Inch Nails, released in 1999. It also incorporates nods to the Millennium Bug and concept art from Dark Sector, Warframe’s precursor.

Digital Extremes plans to reveal more at the upcoming TennoCon 2024, slated for July 19-20.