Triple-A Game Death Stranding is Now Officially Available on iPhones

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, a AAA game originally launched for PC and consoles is now officially coming to iPhones alongside MacBooks and iPads, but only for devices running Apple silicon.

This expands the iPhone’s small but promising library of high-budget high-profile games, following Resident Evil: Village’s official release last year.

Death Stranding revolves around the narrative of a courier entrusted with the mission of delivering essential supplies in a hauntingly desolate post-apocalyptic setting. It was originally released in November 2019 and received a Director’s Cut version in September 2021. This version introduces new weapons, equipment, and vehicles into the game.

The anticipation for the Director’s Cut version on Apple devices had been set in motion back at WWDC 2023. It was showcased on an iPhone 15 Pro during the phone’s launch event in September.

Now, the game can be experienced on specific Apple devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPads equipped with the M1 chip or later (comprising the 2021 Pro duo, 2022 Pro duo, and 2022 Air models), as well as Macs utilizing any of the Apple M-series chips.

Currently, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut can be obtained from the App Store at a promotional rate of $19.99, a marked reduction from its standard price of $39.99. Buying the game on any of your Apple devices will grant you access to it on all of them so long as your Apple ID is signed into that machine. Meaning, that if you purchase it on an iPhone, you will also get it for iPad OS as well as macOS.

As for the game’s performance on an iPhone, we will have to wait and see, but we have high hopes given the solid performance shown on Resident Evil: Village.