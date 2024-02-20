FBR Revises Customs Value on Import of Cannula

Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has amended customs values on the import of Cannula/ I.V Catheter from 15 countries.

The Directorate has issued a new valuation ruling number 1852 of 2024. The customs values have been revised on the import of Cannula/ I.V Catheter with or without stoppers.

Earlier the Customs values of I.V Cannula/ I.V Catheter were determined under Section 25A of the Act, vide Valuation Ruling No. 1770/2023.

The Director General of Customs Valuation, Karachi vide Order in Revision No 38/2023 stated that ” It is observed that the issues highlighted by the representatives of

M/s Hashir Surgical Services regarding the inclusion of their brand in the valuation ruling namely “Top” imported from Malaysia, and the difference between the customs value of IV Cannula, with stopper and without stopper, imported from Vietnam, needs consideration by the department”. Therefore, an exercise was initiated by the Directorate of Valuation, Karachi to re-determine the customs values of the subject goods.

In this regard, a meeting was held in the Directorate of Customs Valuation, Karachi. Ninety (90) days’ clearance data has been retrieved and the same has been scrutinized. Subsequently, market inquiry has been conducted and examined in the light of this Directorate’s Office Order No.17/2014 and in terms of Section 25 (7) read with Section 25(9) of the Customs Act, 1969.