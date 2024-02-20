Gold Price in Pakistan Posts Marginal Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan rose marginally on Tuesday to settle at Rs. 215,450 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 150 per tola to Rs. 214,450 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 128 to Rs. 183,856.

Last week was the second consecutive week when the price of gold in the local market fell on a week-over-week basis. The decline in price during the week stood at Rs. 1,100 per tola. However, yesterday, the price of the precious metal rose by Rs. 1,100 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $2,015.59 per ounce as of 0057 GMT, while the US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $2,026.90 per ounce.