Changan’s Deepal Electric Cars Spotted in Karachi [Pictures]

A lime yellow Deepal S07 SUV was spotted on the streets of Karachi in the Port Qasim area, close to the Master Changan Motors Limited plant yesterday. The area is close to the Master Changan Motors Limited plant, which means that the new SUV is undergoing road tests ahead of its launch in Pakistan.

These sightings have sparked excitement among automotive enthusiasts, hinting at the imminent arrival of Deepal’s twin electric vehicles (EVs) from Master Changan Motors Limited. While official details remain under wraps, Deepal has officially launched its social media page on Facebook and Instagram.

Deepal, an EV-first brand by Changan, is the product of a joint venture with tech giant Huawei and CATL, the world’s leading battery manufacturer for seven consecutive years. Huawei has designed and developed the vehicle’s operating system, Harmony OS 4, which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 platform.

The vehicles are equipped with a 68kWh battery from CATL, promising a remarkable range of over 530 kilometers on a single charge – almost double the range of an Audi e-tron. Both models boast an impressive 250 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds.

The Deepal L07 Sedan, a mid-sized vehicle, measures 4820 mm in length, 1890 mm in width, and 1480mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2900 mm. It features stylish R19 wheels and a ground clearance of 150 mm, placing it in the same category as the Hyundai Sonata.

In contrast, the Deepal S07 SUV measures 4750 mm in length, 1930 mm in width, and 1625 mm in height, with a similar wheelbase of 2900 mm. This SUV, wider than the Santa Fe and Fortuner but shorter in height, offers a sportier stance with 20-inch wheels and a ground clearance of 165 mm.

Both vehicles have been designed by Bertrand Bach, an ex-General Motors veteran renowned for his work on Lamborghini designs. The exterior design of the Deepal models is particularly striking, featuring frameless doors and a “Fastback” sporty stance on the L07 Sedan, exuding a blend of futuristic and premium sports aesthetics.

Master Changan Motors Limited has yet to confirm the release date or pricing details for these vehicles. However, speculation suggests that the launch could happen within the next two to three months, with an anticipated price tag of slightly under 2 crore rupees.