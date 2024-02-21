Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Batter in the World to Score 10,000 Runs

Pakistan’s maestro Babar Azam crossed the 10,000 run mark in T20 cricket during the ongoing PSL 9 match against Karachi Kings. Babar is only the second Pakistani batter in history to achieve the feat.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Announce Replacement for Star All-Rounder Rashid Khan

His opponent in today’s match, Shoaib Malik is the other Pakistani batter to achieve the feat. Babar’s incredible achievement makes him the fastest batter in the world to cross the milestone.

Fewest innings to 10,000 T20 runs:

Player Innings Babar Azam 271 Chris Gayle 285 Virat Kohli 299 David Warner 303 Aaron Finch 327 Jos Buttler 350

West Indian legend, Chris Gayle tops the list for most runs in the shortest format of the game, followed by Malik.

Overall, Babar Azam is the 13th batter in history to reach the landmark. The list also features two Indian batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while the likes of Pollard, Hales and Warner occupy some of the top spots as well.

ALSO READ Star Kiwi Opener Joins Islamabad United for PSL 9

The flamboyant batter has been breaking batting records ever since he took international cricket by storm in 2015. He has established himself as one of the greatest batters produced by the country and is well on his way to become one of the finest batters in the current era.