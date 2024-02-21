PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Batter in the World to Score 10,000 Runs

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 21, 2024 | 2:20 pm
King for a reason!

Pakistan’s maestro Babar Azam crossed the 10,000 run mark in T20 cricket during the ongoing PSL 9 match against Karachi Kings. Babar is only the second Pakistani batter in history to achieve the feat.

His opponent in today’s match, Shoaib Malik is the other Pakistani batter to achieve the feat. Babar’s incredible achievement makes him the fastest batter in the world to cross the milestone.

Fewest innings to 10,000 T20 runs:

Player Innings
Babar Azam 271
Chris Gayle 285
Virat Kohli 299
David Warner 303
Aaron Finch 327
Jos Buttler 350

West Indian legend, Chris Gayle tops the list for most runs in the shortest format of the game, followed by Malik.

Overall, Babar Azam is the 13th batter in history to reach the landmark. The list also features two Indian batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while the likes of Pollard, Hales and Warner occupy some of the top spots as well.

The flamboyant batter has been breaking batting records ever since he took international cricket by storm in 2015. He has established himself as one of the greatest batters produced by the country and is well on his way to become one of the finest batters in the current era.

 

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


