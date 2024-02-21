Caretaker Govt Approves Another Medicine Price Hike Within Days

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 21, 2024 | 5:42 pm

The federal government has approved an increase in the prices of 146 life-saving medicines.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, there will be an increase in the prices of cancer medicines, vaccines, and antibiotic drugs.

Officials of the Ministry of Health stated that the Drug Regulatory Authority had recommended an increase in the prices of 262 medicines in its summary. However, the federal government approved an increase in the prices of only 146 life-saving medicines included in the National Essential Medicines List.

The officials added that the prices of 116 medicines included in the list will be increased by the pharmaceutical companies.

Yesterday, the government deregulated drug prices and granted pharmaceutical companies the authority to independently increase prices. The government will now only have control over the prices of 464 medicines that are included in the list.

