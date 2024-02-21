Fact Check: Oppo Will Not Stop Making Foldable Phones

Earlier this month, a bold rumor claimed that Oppo and Vivo are planning to drop out of the foldable phone business due to a lack of sales despite spending a significant amount of money on it. It appeared to be an odd claim since the Oppo Find N3/OnePlus Open is heralded as one of the best foldable phones on the market, but you never know.

However, Oppo has dispelled these claims and has confirmed that it has no plans to stop giving up on foldable phones anytime soon. Oppo reached out to GSMArena and denied the rumor and assured that its commitment to foldables remains unchanged. This means we will continue to get great foldables like the Find N3 in the future as well.

Here is Oppo’s statement provided to GSMArena:

Oppo’s dedication to the continuous development of foldable smartphone technology remains unchanged. Please stay tuned for our official updates and announcements.

Speaking of which, the OnePlus Open 2 and Find N4 Flip are the next-in-line foldables expected to come out later this year. Samsung will also be unveiling its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 during summer at its next major Galaxy Unpacked event and we can also expect Xiaomi and Huawei’s iterations as well.

That being said, the clarification from Oppo makes no mention of Vivo or whether it plans to stop making foldable phones or not. But since the original rumor about Oppo was false, we expect the same thing for Vivo as well, though we are still awaiting an official response from the Chinese phone maker.