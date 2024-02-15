Oppo and Vivo to Stop Making Foldables, Huawei to Make a New Type

A new and rather dubious rumor suggests that Oppo and Vivo are contemplating a retreat from the foldable smartphone market. Presumably, this decision also extends to OnePlus, given its close affiliation with Oppo, as evidenced by the OnePlus Open being essentially the international variant of Oppo’s Find N3.

Reportedly, the primary reason behind this notable shift is the reported decline in foldable market share experienced by these brands throughout the previous year. Consequently, they may opt to bow out of the foldable arena, ceding the spotlight to industry giants Samsung and Huawei.

Although details regarding the timing and specifics of this purported exit remain undisclosed, the prospect of Oppo, Vivo, and potentially OnePlus exiting the foldable market signals a significant development in the ever-evolving smartphone landscape.

Huawei, on the other hand, which is another major player in the Chinese market, plans to introduce a 10-inch double-folding smartphone, poised to make waves in the tablet market. Visualize a Z-shaped device or one featuring dual hinges, and you’re on the right track. If true, it would look something like TCL’s tri-folding device showcased years ago.

The speculated launch timeframe for this product falls before the close of June, adding to the anticipation surrounding Huawei’s next move.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Samsung has reached a milestone in its development efforts, achieving the completion of a rollable display to meet growing “market expectations.” Samsung may also contemplate venturing into the tri-fold territory, akin to Huawei’s rumored endeavor.

However, only time will tell the truth about these speculative ventures since none of the reports have been confirmed as of yet.