Sarfaraz Ahmed Makes a Bold Prediction About Mohammad Amir

Ex-Quetta Gladiator skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has backed his teammate Mohammad Amir ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup which will be held in June this year.

The 31-year-old pacer has showcased phenomenal death bowling spells in the last two matches and his disciplined line and length have helped Quetta restrict the oppositions to under 200. Every time that Quetta has come across explosive batting, he has turned out to be the savior for them and disrupted the flow of runs.

Speaking to the local media, Sarfaraz expressed his views about the bowler’s inclusion, “The inclusion of Mohammad Amir has made a big difference. He has been bowling really well and has a lot of experience of playing T20 cricket.”

“I have always told Amir that he can still play for Pakistan since he has a lot to offer. He can be useful for Pakistan but it depends on Amir how he sees his future with the national team” the former Gladiators skipper continued.

The wicket-keeper batter opened up on Rilee Rossouw replacing him as captain and his team’s chances in the PSL this season and maintained that it is still very early to draw any conclusions but remained hopeful that with this combination they can certainly qualify for the playoffs if they keep on playing like this.

In terms of his role in the team being reduced to a player, he said, “I’m relaxed and enjoying the game. Rilee Rossouw is leading the side really well.”

Quetta Gladiators’ third match in the PSL season 9 will be against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium.

