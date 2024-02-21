Australian Presenter Erin Holland Breaks Out ‘Bhangra’ Moves During PSL 9 [Video]

Pakistan Super League, Season 9, presenter Erin Holland was seen dancing with Multan Sultans mascot, Saeen. Having clad a peach-colored suit, the Aussie was seen breaking out the ‘bhangra’ moves around with Saeen.

Hailing from Australia, Erin has a sizable following on social media platforms. She visits Pakistan whenever the PSL is scheduled., pairing with Pakistan’s favorite, Zainab Abbas, in the country’s premier cricket league.

Erin is a former Miss World (Australia/Oceania) and is currently associated with Australia’s ‘Channel 7’ network. She has the experience of presenting in the Indian Premier League and T10 League as well.

Erin is married to Aussie cricketer, Ben Cutting, who has represented PSL franchises Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in the past. Both professionals hail from Queensland, Australia.

Erin presented in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as well. She had the experience of presenting in India, which must’ve come handy.