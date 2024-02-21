PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL Points Table as Karachi Kings Get Their First Win

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 21, 2024 | 5:46 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets to climb in the Pakistan Super League, Season 9, table.

ALSO READ

The win was highly influenced by West Indian batter’s, Kieron Pollard, 21-ball 49 runs innings (4×4 4×6). Chasing a modest target of 155, the Kings chased the target in 16.5 overs.

During the first innings, Zalmi captain, Baba Azam, had powered the innings through a 72-run knock. Three wickets each from Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali resulted in PZ getting restricted to 154.

The loss results in PZ losing two out of two, while KK has won and lost one match each.

Teams Matches Wins Loss N/R Points NRR
Multan Sultans 2 2 0 4 1.435
Quetta Gladiators 2 2 0 4 0.635
Islamabad United 2 1 1 2 0.438
Karachi Kings 2 1 1 2 -0.683
Lahore Qalandars 2 0 2 0 -0.797
Peshawar Zalmi 2 0 2 0 -1.255

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points TablePSL Squad.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>