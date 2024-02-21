PSL Points Table as Karachi Kings Get Their First Win

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets to climb in the Pakistan Super League, Season 9, table.

The win was highly influenced by West Indian batter’s, Kieron Pollard, 21-ball 49 runs innings (4×4 4×6). Chasing a modest target of 155, the Kings chased the target in 16.5 overs.

During the first innings, Zalmi captain, Baba Azam, had powered the innings through a 72-run knock. Three wickets each from Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali resulted in PZ getting restricted to 154.

The loss results in PZ losing two out of two, while KK has won and lost one match each.

Teams Matches Wins Loss N/R Points NRR Multan Sultans 2 2 0 – 4 1.435 Quetta Gladiators 2 2 0 – 4 0.635 Islamabad United 2 1 1 – 2 0.438 Karachi Kings 2 1 1 – 2 -0.683 Lahore Qalandars 2 0 2 – 0 -0.797 Peshawar Zalmi 2 0 2 – 0 -1.255

