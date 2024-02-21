Babar Azam’s T20 Career Timeline: The Best in the Business

Babar Azam has become the second Pakistani to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, achieving the feat in only 271 innings, which makes him the fastest batter in the history of the format to do so.

Let’s have a look at Babar’s timeline in T20 cricket.

His career trajectory began in 2012 when he made his debut in the shortest format of the game.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reigns Supreme in ODI Cricket

Babar started his international career in 2016 when he made his debut against England in Manchester. The heroes of that match were openers, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who chased down a 136-run target within 15 overs for the loss of one wicket. Babar’s journey began with an 11-ball 15 (2×4 0x6). Unfortunately, the promise shown by Sharjeel and Khalid went downhill after the match.

Two years later, Babar attained the number #1 rank in ICC T20 batters rankings. Ever since then, he has been a consistent member of the ICC rankings.

2022 was the year when Babar became the first Pakistani to score 3,000 runs in T20I cricket. He achieved what the previous generation could only hope for. That same year, the right-handed maestro guided his country to the Final of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Responds to Claims About Dip in His Bowling Speed

Talking about his latest achievement, Pakistan’s premier batter becomes the second Pakistani to score 10,000 runs in T20s. Shoaib Malik remains top of the food chain (13,159 runs) having played 533 T20 matches.

Check out the PSL 9 Points Table here