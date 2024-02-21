Sindh Begins Operation Against Beggar Mafia

The Sindh police have decided to initiate action against the beggar mafia in Karachi to curb the prevalence of organized begging networks and address the issue of beggary across the city.

As per details, the crackdown was launched upon the orders of the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police. During the crackdown, which will continue for approximately two weeks, the police will compile data of those affiliated with the beggar mafia.

Once the data is compiled, the provincial police will then start action against the begging mafia. Last year, a former policeman was recovered after seven years from Rawalpindi after being forced into begging by the mafia.

According to the police, the former policeman was mentally unstable and the kidnappers had also broken his leg in an attempt to force him into begging.