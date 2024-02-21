US Uses Veto Power to Block UN Resolution to Ceasefire in Palestine

The United States has once again used its veto power to block a draft United Nations Security Council resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. The US rejected the resolution which called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

The US is urging the Security Council to call for a temporary ceasefire conditional upon the release of hostages held by Hamas. Thirteen council members supported the text drafted by Algeria, while Britain abstained from voting.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the third time since the start of the current fighting on October 7 that the US has used its veto power. “A vote in favor of this draft resolution is support to the Palestinians’ right to life. Conversely, voting against it implies an endorsement of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted upon them,” Algeria’s UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council before the vote.

The United States Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, indicated on Saturday that the US would veto the draft resolution due to concerns that it could jeopardize ongoing talks between the US, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar that seek to broker a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Demanding an immediate, unconditional ceasefire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release the hostages will not bring about a durable peace. Instead, it could extend the fighting between Hamas and Israel,” Thomas-Greenfield told the council ahead of the vote.

The resolution drafted by Algeria, which was vetoed by the US, did not tie a ceasefire to the release of hostages. “Simply calling for a ceasefire – as this resolution does – will not make it happen,” stated Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward to the council following the vote. She added that “the way to stop the fighting, and potentially stop it from restarting, is to begin with a pause to get hostages out and aid in.”

The United States has proposed a different resolution asking for a short-term ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. It has also opposed a major ground attack by Israel in Rafah, according to a document Reuters saw on Monday.