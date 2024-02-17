Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

#BoycottPSL Becomes Top X Trend in Pakistan After PSL Announces Partnership With KFC

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 17, 2024 | 1:55 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Super League (PSL) announced KFC as its snack partner on Friday. As a result, the #BoycottPSL trend started on X in which Pakistani fans expressed their dissent towards the decision amid the ongoing Israeli brutalities against the innocent citizens of Palestine.

KFC is owned by Yum! Brands. The parent company also owns Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill. Yum! Brands’ subsidiaries are known for providing free food to Israeli soldiers inflicting brutalities on Palestinians.

ALSO READ

Considering the political climate and Pakistan’s sentiment toward the Israel-Palestine war, the move by the PSL was criticized. Many fans took to Twitter and expressed their opinion which created a social media storm.

Some fans shared their views with a balanced approach and urged that the KFC brand also helps people in Pakistan generate income and we should not take extreme measures of boycott in this matter while other fans labeled the trend as ‘hypocritical’.

 

Meanwhile, Pakistan Super League announced many sponsors as their partners for the upcoming season which also included the likes of TikTok, Osaka Batteries, Tapal Danedar along KFC.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Super League is set to commence tonight at 7:00 pm as Lahore Qalandars will face off against Islamabad United in Gaddafi Stadium. The star-studded opening ceremony will be held at 6.30 pm where artists like Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar and Noori will grace the stage with their mesmerizing performances.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads. 

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>