BoycottPSL Becomes Top X Trend in Pakistan After PSL Announces Partnership With KFC

Pakistan Super League (PSL) announced KFC as its snack partner on Friday. As a result, the #BoycottPSL trend started on X in which Pakistani fans expressed their dissent towards the decision amid the ongoing Israeli brutalities against the innocent citizens of Palestine.

KFC is owned by Yum! Brands. The parent company also owns Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill. Yum! Brands’ subsidiaries are known for providing free food to Israeli soldiers inflicting brutalities on Palestinians.

HBL PSL 🤝 @kfc_pk We’re thrilled to announce KFC Pakistan is now an official snacks partner for #HBLPSL9!#KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/bNSRXbM1o3 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2024

ALSO READ PFF Chief Hopeful of Hosting FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Jordan in Islamabad

Considering the political climate and Pakistan’s sentiment toward the Israel-Palestine war, the move by the PSL was criticized. Many fans took to Twitter and expressed their opinion which created a social media storm.

Shame on you!!! People are dying in Palestine and you are happy to announce that KFC is your sponser?? I mean we all know KFC is Isr**li brand. Shame!!😡#boycottpsl#boycottpsl pic.twitter.com/Vm9EydEJqr — Safeer Alee Rajput (@safeertweetspk) February 16, 2024

Boycott PSL for the children and people of ghaza.Shamefully the are announcing their sponsor, who is the killer of our people. Everyone should that they neither buy PSL tickets nor watch the Match#BoycottPSL pic.twitter.com/53d63a7Kjn — Majid Khan (@majidkhan123411) February 17, 2024

Some fans shared their views with a balanced approach and urged that the KFC brand also helps people in Pakistan generate income and we should not take extreme measures of boycott in this matter while other fans labeled the trend as ‘hypocritical’.

Trends like #BoycottPSL due to the partnership with KFC seems more like a prsnl hatred. Like u hate to see KFC as a partner in #PSL2024 but u're still using dozen of Israel's brands, you've not raised voice agnst genocide in true essence. U'r not ready to do anything by yourself pic.twitter.com/QEKVH7LqSb — Zeeshan (@why100dumb) February 17, 2024

#BoycottPSL is never the solution but we can say PCB terminate the sponsorship with KFC that will work because it’s our own National Brand and income of so many people is linked with this. pic.twitter.com/ygvWzo7bWX — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) February 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan Super League announced many sponsors as their partners for the upcoming season which also included the likes of TikTok, Osaka Batteries, Tapal Danedar along KFC.

ALSO READ Here are the Latest Replacements For PSL 9

Pakistan Super League is set to commence tonight at 7:00 pm as Lahore Qalandars will face off against Islamabad United in Gaddafi Stadium. The star-studded opening ceremony will be held at 6.30 pm where artists like Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar and Noori will grace the stage with their mesmerizing performances.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.