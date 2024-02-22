Cabinet Approves Ramazan Relief Package

The Federal Cabinet has approved the Rs. 7.4 billion Ramazan Relief Package to provide relief to the general public during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

The package is aimed at providing subsidy to the targeted beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) through Utility Stores.

Under this package, discounts will be applied to 19 essential items available at official utility stores. Staples like flour, sugar, ghee, cooking oil, rice, and pulses will be among the subsidized items. Moreover, items like dates, besan, milk, beverages, and spices will also see price reductions.

The package is set to roll out at Utility Stores starting from March 4. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet had approved the package last week.