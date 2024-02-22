Fauji Fertilizer Company Announces Increase in Urea Prices

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 22, 2024 | 11:23 am
Fertilizer | ProPakistani

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd (FFC) has increased urea prices by Rs. 171 per bag.

According to an update by JS Research, the new prices are in full effect starting today.

FFC’s new urea price stands at Rs. 3,767 per bag, while EFERT and FFBL urea prices stand at Rs. 3,767/bag and Rs. 5,331/bag, respectively.

ALSO READ

The upward revisions in fertilizer rates come after the government recently withdrew the subsidy for fertilizer manufacturers that get their gas from the SNGPL network, which represents 60 percent of all fertilizer manufacturing capacity.

The government has increased the feedstock prices from Rs. 580/mmbtu to Rs. 1,597/mmbtu, almost a 300 percent increase in the cost of producing fertilizer.

Top members of the industry have urged the government to do the same with the remaining 40 percent of the fertilizer manufacturing capacity that is on the Mari network, which is still at the subsidized price of Rs. 580/mmbtu.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Asif Kapadia to Direct Roger Federer Documentary
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>