Multan Sultans’ Hero Iftikhar Ahmed Admits Poor Fielding Standards in PSL 9

Multan Sultans match-winner, Iftikhar Ahmed, reiterated the importance of fielding, during the post-match press conference of MS versus Lahore Qalandars.

“To become a champion, fielding needs to improve for every team. We have fielded terribly in all three matches,” as Iftikhar was critical of his team’s fielding prowess.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has witnessed a drop in quality in terms of fielding, as catches have been dropped and misfielding has been done on a consistent basis in multiple matches.

Talking about his team’s bowling, Iftikhar said: “Multan Sultan’s bowling was weak till the last PSL, but now it is our strength.”

Iftikhar used to think that he could easily neutralize MS bowling with his power-hitting skills (when he was playing for a different PSL franchise), but this time the equation has changed.

“Top-order batting in white-ball format is fun. My role in the national, and PSL, teams is to maximize runs in the death overs.”

Iftikhar thinks that batting high up in the order is easier in white-ball formats, while his role is to make as many runs as possible in the final few overs.

Consistency is key in terms of winning multiple matches while chasing down large totals.

